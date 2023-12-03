Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, December 3, paid tributes to India's first President, Rajendra Prasad, on his birthday. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Narendra Modi said Rajendra Prasad's endeavours as a champion of democracy and unity continue to resonate across generations. "Dr. Rajendra Prasad’s profound wisdom and steadfast leadership during pivotal moments in our history are a source of great pride. His endeavours as a champion of democracy and unity continue to resonate across generations. Tributes to him on his birth anniversary," PM Modi posted. Born on December 3, 1884, in Bihar's Siwan, he is the only Indian President to have been re-elected for two consecutive terms. Dr Prasad was conferred with Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, in 1962. BSF Raising Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Border Security Force Personnel; Says, 'Their Valour and Unwavering Spirit Is Testament To Their Dedication'.

Dr Rajendra Prasad Birthday Anniversary:

