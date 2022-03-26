Happy Earth Hour 2022! An important annual campaign organised by WWF on the last Saturday of March takes place on March 26 this year. First started off in 2007 in Sydney, Australia, it is well supported by more than 190 countries and territories. Here's a collection of Happy Earth Hour images, Earth Hour 2022 HD wallpapers, Happy Earth Hour 2022 greetings, Earth Hour quotes, WhatsApp messages, stickers, Facebook status and a lot more to raise awareness on saving energy and helping nature.

Happy Earth Hour 2022 Image

Earth Hour 2022 (File Image)

Happy Earth Hour 2022 Wallpaper

Earth Hour (File Image)

Happy Earth Hour 2022 Banner

Earth Hour (File Image)

Happy Earth Hour 2022 Photo

Earth Hour (File Image)

Happy Earth Hour 2022 Picture

Earth Hour (File Image)

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers for Earth Hour?

You can download WhatsApp Stickers for Earth Hour 2022 from Play Store online. HERE is the download link. Wish one and all a very Happy Earth Hour 2022. Hope everyone does their best to save the environment in their own little way.

