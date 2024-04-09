The Shawwal crescent moon has not been sighted in most parts of the country. Speaking about the moon sighting, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, Chairperson of the Islamic Centre of India (ICI), said that the moon was not sighted in Lucknow on April 9. He further said there was no information on the moon sighting from any other part of India. "Hence, it is announced that the 30th roza will be observed tomorrow (on April 10) and on April 11, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across the country," he said. Meanwhile, the imams of Delhi's Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri mosque said that the moon was not sighted and Eid would be celebrated in India on Thursday, April 11. Eid 2024 Moon Sighted in Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and Kargil; Muslims to Celebrate Eid Ul Fitr on April 10.

Eid-ul-Fitr to Be Celebrated on April 11

VIDEO | Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Here's what Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, Chairperson of the Islamic Centre of India (ICI), said on moon sighting. "The Moon could not be sighted in Lucknow on April 9 and there is no information on Moon sighting from any other part of India.… pic.twitter.com/bEhRbfVrV8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 9, 2024

Moon Not Sighted

Moon not sighted, Eid to be celebrated in India on Thursday: Imams of Delhi's Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri mosque — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 9, 2024

