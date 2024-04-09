The Shawwal crescent moon has been sighted in a few parts of the country, including Kargil in Kadakh, Kerala and Coastal Karnataka. The Jamiat-ul-Ulama Isna Ashria of Kargil, Ladakh, said that the crescent moon has been sighted, and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10. Meanwhile, the crescent moon of Shawwal was also sighted in Kerala and Coastal Karnataka. An Eid holiday has been declared for tomorrow, April 10, in Kerala and Coastal Karnataka. Eid 2024 Moon Sighting in India, Live News Updates on Chand Raat: Shawwal Crescent Not Sighted in Many Parts, Eid Ul Fitr on April 11.

Shawwal Crescent Sighted in Kargil

Crescent has been sighted in #Kargil, #Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated tomorrow,10 April 2024 in Kargil, Ladakh: Jamiat-ul-Ulama Isna Ashria Kargil, Ladakh#EidAlFitr2024 pic.twitter.com/bgswji550Q — Greater Kashmir (@GreaterKashmir) April 9, 2024

Eid Holiday in Kerala and Coastal Karnataka

Eid declared for tomorrow in Kerala and Coastal Karnataka. — Taz (@xtahzy) April 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)