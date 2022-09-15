Happy Engineer's Day 2022! The birth anniversary of Sir M Visvesvaraya is celebrated as Engineer's Day on September 15. The day marks a special tribute to all the engineers who've made immense contribution in driving innovations across the country. As you observe 160th birth anniversary of the first civil engineer of India, send Engineer’s Day 2022 greetings and Happy Engineer's Day messages to your friends and family. Forward Visvesvaraya Jayanti images, WhatsApp wishes, Facebook quotes & HD wallpapers on Engineer's Day 2022.

Engineer’s Day 2022 Greetings and Messages

Engineer's Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Happy Engineer's Day 2022 Image Reads: At Its Core, Engineering Is the Application of Science to the Discovery of Original, Workable Solutions. Cheers to Engineers!

Engineer's Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

Happy Engineer's Day 2022 Image Reads: Everyone Claims That Engineering Is As Simple as Strolling in a Park. However, Only Engineers Are Aware of the Park's Name, Jurassic Park. Happy Engineer's Day!

Engineer's Day 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Happy Engineer's Day 2022 Image Reads:

Happy Engineer's Day to All the Engineers. We Salute Your Great Ideas and Innovations That Have Truly Changed Our Lives.

Engineer's Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Happy Engineer's Day 2022 Image Reads: Engineers Build What Has Never Been; Scientists Study That Which Is Already. – Albert Einstein

Engineer's Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

Happy Engineer's Day 2022 Image Reads: God Recognised That He Couldn't Complete Everything All on the Sixth Day, so He Made Engineers. – Author Lois McMaster Bujold

