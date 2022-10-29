Labh Pancham marks the first working of Gujarati New Year when businesses reopen after the Diwali festivities in Gujarati. Also called Gyan Panchami or Saubhagya Panchami, Labh Pancham 2022 falls on October 29, Saturday. On this day, business owners open the new books of accounts and write 'Shubh Labh' on the first page of the ledger. Celebrate the auspicious day by sending First Working Day of Gujarati New Year 2022 greetings & Labh Panchami messages to dear ones. Forward Happy Labh Pancham wishes, WhatsApp quotes, HD images & SMS to your relatives and friends on Gyan Panchami.

First Working Day of Gujarati New Year 2022 Greetings & Labh Panchami Messages

Labh Pancham Greetings (File Image)

Labh Pancham 2022 Image Reads: I Wish All My Neighbours a Prosperous Year Ahead. May Maa Lakshmi and Ganesh Ji Keep Us All Safe From Harm. May She Remove All the Obstacles From Our Paths!

Labh Pancham Greetings (File Image)

Labh Pancham 2022 Image Reads: I Hope Maa Gives You the Courage and Strength To Face All the Odds in Life and Showers Your Life With Unlimited Happiness. Wish You a Very Enjoyable Lakshmi and Ganesh Puja!

Shubh Labh Pancham 2022 Wishes and Greetings (File Image)

Labh Pancham 2022 Image Reads: May Goddess Lakshmi and Ganesh Ji Keep Us All Close to Each Other, Protect Our Family From Evil, and Empower Us With the Light of Knowledge and Truth! Happy Labh Pancham 2022 to All!

Labh Pancham 2022 Messages (File Image)

Labh Pancham 2022 Image Reads: I Hope Maa Lakshmi and Ganesh Ji Bless You With All the Good Things and Help You Face All the Challenges in Life. Have a Great Time During One of the Most Beautiful Festivals on Earth! Happy Labh Pancham 2022.

Shubh Labh Pancham 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Labh Pancham 2022 Image Reads: I Wish the Blessing of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh Fill Your Life With Happiness and Prosperity. Happy Labh Panchami.

