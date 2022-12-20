Sant Gadge Ji Maharaj gave his followers the knowledge of life discipline and social harmony. He was a social reformer from the Indian state of Maharashtra and lived in voluntary poverty. He was born on February 23, 1876, in Shedgao village of Surji taluka of Anjangaon (Amravati) in Maharashtra. He was a great saint known for teaching people about hard work, simple life and philanthropy and constantly asking them to help the needy. People in Maharashtra observe his death anniversary every year on December 20 as his Punyatithi. On Gadge Maharaj Punyatithi 2022, share these images and HD wallpapers for free download online as quotes and WhatsApp messages on Sant Gadge Baba’s death anniversary. Everything You Need to Know About Great Saint From Maharashtra.

