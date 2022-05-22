Google Doodle is today celebrating the birth anniversary of undefeated wrestling world champion Gama Pehlwan. He was one of the most renowned wrestlers of pre-independent India. He was also known as Rustam-e-Hind besides his ring name The Great Gama. He hailed from a family of wrestlers. He was awarded the World Heavyweight title in 1910.

Check Out the Doodle:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)