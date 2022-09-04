Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have begun in full bloom as Lord Ganesha's arrival to earth was marked on August 31, 2022. The Ganpati pandals have been decorated with lights, colours and flowers as people sing and dance to dive into the festive fever of Vinayaka Chaturthi. The immersion process of the holy Ganpati idol has also taken to the streets. As devotees prepare for Ganpati Visarjan on the fifth day of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, they must share Ganpati Bappa Morya images, WhatsApp messages, quotes & Lord Ganesha chants with friends and relatives. The immersion would be incomplete without the loud chants and slogans on the festive occasion. As you observe the immersion day of Lord Ganesha on September 4, Sunday, download Ganesh Visarjan 2022 slogans for free online. Ganesh Visarjan 2022 Dates for 1.5, 3, 5, 7 Days Ganpati Bappa Till Anant Chaturdashi: Know Timings, Shubh Muhurat and Significance To Bid Adieu This Ganeshotsav.

Ganesh Visarjan 2022 Slogans and Ganpati Bappa Morya Images

Ganesh Visarjan Slogan Reads: Tapeli Ma Sheero, Ganpati Bappa Hero

Ganesh Visarjan Slogan Reads: Laal Phool Pile Phool, Ganpati Bappa Beautiful

Ganesh Visarjan Slogan Reads: Kaha Chali Ho Goriya, Ganpati Bappa Moriya

Ganesh Visarjan Slogan Reads: Videocon Samsung, Ganpati Bappa Handsome!

Ganesh Visarjan Slogan Reads: Ek Glass, Do Glass, Ganpati Che Firstclass!

Watch Video to Get Ganesh Visarjan 2022 Slogans and Lord Ganesha Chants for Free Online:

