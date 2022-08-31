Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 is being celebrated on August 31. This 10-day festival is considered to be a very important Hindu observance, where people welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes. While traditionally, Ganapati resides in the devotees’ homes for 10 days, many people also celebrate this festival for a shorter period of time, based on their abilities. Since the Ganesh Festival has very stringent rules that should be followed, many people bid adieu to Lord Ganesha’s idol in a Visarjan ceremony in one and a half, three, five or seven days as well. Ganesh Visarjan is also an integral part of the festival, and people often plan their day according to the Ganapati Visarjan schedules. As we prepare to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with all the love, light and valour, here is the Ganesh Visarjan 2022 list that you can refer to for aarti timings, Visarjan Tithi and more. Ganesh Visarjan 2022 Slogans & Images: WhatsApp Messages, Ganpati Bappa Morya Sayings and HD Wallpapers To Bid Adieu to the God of Wisdom.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations revolve around the belief that Lord Ganesha enters Earth to spend some time with his devotees and bless them with love and happiness. Ganesh Visarjan is therefore a celebration of mixed emotions, where Lord Ganesha leaves the devotees’ homes and begins his journey back to Mount Kailash. Traditionally, people conduct Ganesh Visarjan in one-and-a-half days, three days, five days or seven days. The biggest Visarjan celebration of course is the 10-day visarjan known as Anant Chaturdashi. As we invite Bappa into our homes, here is a detailed table of Ganesh Visarjan List 2022.

Ganesh Visarjan 2022 Dates for 1.5, 3, 5, 7 Days Ganpati Bappa Till Anant Chaturdashi

Duration Date Choghadiya Muhurat Timing Ganesh Chaturthi Visarjan August 31, 2022 Afternoon Muhurat (Chara, Labha) - 3.46 pm to 6.54 pm Evening Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 8.20 pm to 12.39am, Sep 01 Early Morning Muhurat (Labha) - 3:31 am to 4.57 pm, Sep 01 One & Half Days Visarjan September 1, 2022 Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 12.38 pm to 3.46 pm Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 5.20 pm to 6.53 pm Evening Muhurat (Amrita, Chara) - 6.53 pm to 9.46 pm Night Muhurat (Labha) - 12.38 am to 2.05 am, Sep 02 Early Morning Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita) - 3.31 am to 6.24 am, Sep 02 Third-Day Visarjan September 2, 2022 Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 6.24 am to 11.04 am Afternoon Muhurat (Chara) - 5.19 pm to 6.53 pm Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 12.38 pm to 2.12 pm Night Muhurat (Labha) - 9.45 pm to 11.12 pm Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 12.38 am to 4.57 am, Sep 03 Fifth Day Visarjan September 4, 2022 Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 7.57 am to 12.37 pm Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 2.11 pm to 3.44 pm Evening Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 6.51 pm to 11.11 pm Night Muhurat (Labha) - 2.04 am to 3.31 am, Sep 05 Early Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 4.57 am to 6.24 am, Sep 05 Seventh Day Visarjan September 6, 2022 Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 9.31 am to 2.10 pm Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 3.43 pm to 5.16 pm Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 8.16 pm to 9.43 pm Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 11.10 pm to 3.31 am, Sep 07 Anant Chaturdashi Visarjan September 9, 2022 Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 6.25 am to 11.03 am Afternoon Muhurat (Chara) - 5.14 pm to 6.46 pm Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 12.36 pm to 2.08 pm Night Muhurat (Labha) - 9.41 pm to 11.08 pm Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 12.36 am to 4.58 am, Sep 10

We hope that these Visarjan dates help you to plan your Ganesh Pandal visits, and Puja plans and adds to the Ganapati festival celebrations overall. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Festival 2022!

