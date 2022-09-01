Ganpati Bappa Morya Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya! The holy Ganpati chants have already taken to the streets as the country that celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 on August 31, Wednesday, is preparing to bid farewell to their dear Lord Ganesha. Ganpati Visarjan takes place on different dates at distinct places and people have begun the Ganpati idol immersion on September 1 itself. For that, we present Ganesh Visarjan 2022 slogans in Marathi that devotees can chant and bid goodbye to Ganpati Bappa ahead of Anant Chaturdashi on September 9, Friday. Send WhatsApp messages, Ganpati Bappa Morya images, HD wallpapers and banners for Facebook to your friends and family. Get these exciting slogans for the immersion day of Shri Ganesha's idol. Ganesh Visarjan 2022 Dates for 1.5, 3, 5, 7 Days Ganpati Bappa Till Anant Chaturdashi: Know Timings, Shubh Muhurat and Significance To Bid Adieu This Ganeshotsav.

Ganesh Visarjan 2022 Slogans in Marathi

Ganesh Visarjan Slogans in Marathi (File Image)

Ganesh Visarjan 2022 Slogans in Marathi

Ganesh Visarjan Slogans in Marathi (File Image)

Ganesh Visarjan 2022 Slogans in Marathi

Ganesh Visarjan Slogans in Marathi (File Image)

Ganpati Bappa Morya 2022 Images in Marathi

Ganesh Visarjan Slogans in Marathi (File Image)

Ganpati Bappa Morya 2022 HD Wallpapers in Marathi

Ganesh Visarjan Slogans in Marathi (File Image)

Ganesh Visarjan 2022: ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya Agle Baras Tu Jaldi Aa’ Slogans To Bid Goodbye to Bappa

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)