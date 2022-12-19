Goa Liberation Day is celebrated to commemorate Indian armed forces annexing Portuguese-ruled Goa. Goa was liberated from 450 years of Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961. It is thus celebrated every year on December 19 as a very special occasion since this was the day when India became utterly free from European rule. Various programmes and events are held in Goa on this day. Along with Goa, Daman and Diu were also liberated from Portuguese rule on this day. Operation Vijay was launched to liberate the three Portuguese states. As you celebrate the happy occasion of Goa Liberation Day 2022, here are images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages with your family and friends. Goa Starts Monsoon Trekking To Boost Hinterland Tourism.

