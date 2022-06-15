Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has greeted the people on the eve of Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji. Expressing his good wishes on the auspicious occasion, Amarinder singh said, "There was a perception in the minds of the people at the time of AAP that no one could defeat the tyrannical Mughal government, but he preached to fight against tyranny by breaking this centuries-old notion".

ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਹਰਿਗੋਬਿੰਦ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਦਿਹਾੜੇ ਦੀਆਂ ਸਮੂਹ ਸੰਗਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ। ਆਪ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਮਨਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਧਾਰਨਾ ਬਣੀ ਹੋਈ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਜਾਲਮ ਮੁਗ਼ਲ ਹਕੂਮਤ ਨੂੰ ਕੋਈ ਹਰਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਕਦਾ, ਪਰ ਆਪ ਨੇ ਸਦੀਆਂ ਤੋਂ ਬਣੀ ਇਸ ਧਾਰਨਾ ਨੂੰ ਤੋੜਦਿਆਂ ਜੁਲਮ ਦੇ ਖਿਲਾਫ ਲੜਨ ਦਾ ਉਪਦੇਸ਼ ਦਿੱਤਾ। pic.twitter.com/WltYFPDl5q — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 15, 2022

