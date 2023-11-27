Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attends the program organized on the 554th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Maharaj at Aashiyana Gurudwara in Lucknow on Monday, November 27. The celebration of Guru Nanak Jayanti, also called Gurpurab, honours the birth anniversary of Sikhism's founder, Guru Nanak Dev. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 Celebration: Golden Temple Illuminated on Occasion of Gurpurab (Watch Video).

Yogi Adityanath Attends Prakash Parv Celebrations in Lucknow

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath attends the program organized on the 554th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Maharaj at Aashiyana Gurudwara in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/YCqdJP4pv8 — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

