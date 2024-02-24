On the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a programme organised at Sector-1 BHEL Haridwar on Saturday, February 24. CM Dhami enjoyed a meal at a "Bhandara" arranged inside Sant Ravidasji Temple to commemorate the birth anniversary of the revered saint and poet. He was accompanied by other leaders from the party. Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024 Wishes: Netizens Share Photos, Greetings, Messages and Wallpapers Honouring Guru Ravidass Ji Birth Anniversary.

CM Dhami Participates in Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024 Event:

While participating in the program organized on the occasion of 'Ravidas Jayanti' at Sector-1 BHEL Haridwar today, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami had lunch in a 'Bhandara' organised on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti at Sant Ravidasji Temple pic.twitter.com/iR9QiicQrI — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2024

