Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, December 7, extended greetings to the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, the people of Israel, and the Jewish people worldwide on the occasion on Hanukkah 2023. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi said, "Hanukkah Sameach! I extend my warmest greetings to our Jewish friends in India and around the world on the occasion of Hanukkah. May this festival bring peace, hope and brightness in everybody's lives." He also tagged Israel President Benjamin Netanyahu in the post. Hanukkah 2023: From Latkes to Matzo Ball Soup, Traditional Foods To Relish During the Jewish Festival.

Hanukkah 2023 Wishes

Hanukkah Sameach! I extend my warmest greetings to our Jewish friends in India and around the world on the occasion of Hanukkah. May this festival bring peace, hope and brightness in everybody's lives. @netanyahu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 7, 2023

