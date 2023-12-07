Hannukah 2023 will be observed from Thursday, December 7, to Friday, December 15. It is a Jewish holiday that typically falls in December, commemorating the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, is celebrated with a variety of traditional foods that hold special significance during this festive time. Many of these dishes are fried in oil, symbolizing the miracle of the oil that lasted eight days in the Temple's menorah. As you observe Hanukkah 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of traditional dishes you must try during the Jewish holiday. Happy Hanukkah 2023 Greetings: Send WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Wallpapers and GIFs To Celebrate the Festival of Rededication.

Latkes

Latkes are perhaps the most iconic Hanukkah dish. These are crispy potato pancakes made from grated potatoes, onions, eggs, and flour, seasoned with salt and pepper. They are fried until golden brown and are typically served with applesauce or sour cream.

Latkes (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Sufganiyot

Sufganiyot are jelly-filled doughnuts, another fried delight associated with Hanukkah. These round pastries are often dusted with powdered sugar and can be filled with various fruit jams or custard. The sweetness of sufganiyot adds a delightful contrast to the savoury fare.

Sufganiyot (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Brisket

Brisket is a slow-cooked beef dish that is commonly enjoyed during Hanukkah. It is braised or roasted until tender and flavourful. The hearty nature of brisket makes it a fitting centrepiece for festive Hanukkah meals.

Brisket (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Kugel

Kugel is a baked casserole, and variations exist, ranging from sweet to savoury. A traditional noodle kugel might include egg noodles, eggs, sugar, and cinnamon, while a potato kugel incorporates grated potatoes, onions, eggs, and matzo meal.

Kugel (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Dreidel-Shaped Cookies

Dreidels, the spinning tops used in the traditional Hanukkah game, inspire the shape of festive cookies. These butter or shortbread cookies are often decorated with coloured icing or sprinkles, making them both delicious and visually appealing.

Matzo Ball Soup

While matzo ball soup is a staple in Jewish cuisine throughout the year, it remains a comforting and popular dish during Hanukkah. The soup features light and fluffy matzo balls (dumplings) served in a flavourful chicken broth with vegetables.

Matzo Ball Soup (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

These traditional Hanukkah foods not only pay homage to the holiday's historical significance but also bring families and communities together to share in the joy and spirit of the season.

