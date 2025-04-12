Hanuman Jayanti, also known as Hanuman Janmotsav, is an auspicious occasion that marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. The day is very significant for the devotees of Lord Hanuman, who is the son of Mata Anjana and Kesari. He is also described as the son of Vayu Deva, i.e. the wind god. The celebration of Hanuman Jayanti varies by time and tradition in each state of India. This year, Hanuman Jayanti 2025 falls on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Hanuman is regarded to be an ardent devotee of Rama, an avatar of Vishnu, known for his utmost devotion. He is revered as a symbol of strength. Hanuman Jayanti: Understanding the Significance of the Hanuman Chalisa on Lord Hanuman's Birth Anniversary.

According to drikpanchang, Purnima Tithi begins at 03:21 am on April 12 and ends at 05:51 on April 13, 2025. In this article, let’s know more about the Hanuman Jayanti 2025 date, Hanuman Jayanti 2025 timings and the significance of the annual event dedicated to Hanuman, the ardent devotee of Lord Ram. From Anjaneya to Bajarangabali, Know 6 Powerful Forms of Veera Hanuman.

Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Date

Hanuman Jayanti 2025 falls on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Timings

The Purnima Tithi begins at 03:21 am on April 12 and ends at 05:51 on April 13, 2025.

Hanuman Jayanti Celebrations

Hanuman Jayanti during Chaitra Purnima is the most popular one in North Indian states. Devotees observe Hanuman Jayanti during different time of the year according to their regional beliefs and the type of calendar they follow. In most northern states of India, the festival is observed on the full-moon day of the Hindu month of Chaitra (Chaitra Purnima).

In Telugu states, Anjaneya Jayanthi is celebrated on every Bahula (Shukla Paksha) Dashami in Vaishakha month according to Telugu calendar. In Karnataka, Hanuman Jayanti is observed on Shukla Paksha Trayodashi, during the Margashirsha month or in Vaishakha, while in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, it is celebrated during the month of Dhanu known as called Margazhi in Tamil. In Odisha, Hanuman Jayanti is observed on Pana Sankranti, which coincides with the Odia New Year.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Hanuman Jayanthi is celebrated for 41-days which starts on Chaitra Purnima and ends on the tenth day during Krishna Paksha in Vaishakha month. In Andhra Pradesh devotees begin 41-days Deeksha on Chaitra Purnima and conclude it on Hanuman Jayanthi Day.

Hanuman Jayanti Significance

Hanuman Jayanti is an important Hindu occasion that is celebrated by devotees of Lord Hanuman with great devotion. Lord Hanuman symbolises strength, devotion, courage and selfless service. He played a vital role in the Ramayana, helping Lord Rama rescue Sita from Ravana.

On this day, devotees visit Hanuman temples early in the morning and seek his blessings to get rid of all the obstacles in life. On this day, devotees of Lord Hanuman recite the Sundar Kand and Hanuman Chalisa with great devotion and also offer ladoos, betel leaves, and red flowers.

