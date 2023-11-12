Diwali 2023, or Deepavali signifies the triumph of good over evil and is a major festival celebrated across India. People wish Happy Diwali to their loved ones and celebrate the festival by visiting each other’s homes and exchanging gifts as well as lighting diyas or lamps. We at Latestly have curated a list of Diwali 2023 wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, images and HD wallpaper ideas for you to share with your loved ones on the occasion of Deepavali to share with family and friends and spread joy, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Diwali 2023 Wishes and Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Images and HD Wallpapers To Send to Your Family and Friends on Deepawali.

Happy Diwali 2023 Wishes

