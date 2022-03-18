Dol Jatra is an important Holi festival that is dedicated to Lord Krishna and his beloved Radha and is predominantly celebrated in the states of West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam. As per the Bengali calendar, Dol Purnima marks the last festival of the year. This year the Dol Jatra or Doul Utsow will be celebrated on Friday, 18th March. On the auspicious occasion, special milk items are prepared, including home-made butter, cream, and panchamrit. These are then offered to people belonging to every class of the society in the form of prasad. To observe Dol Purnima 2022 we have compiled greetings, HD wallpapers, messages, quotes, and SMS. Dol Jatra 2022: Date, Traditions, Significance And All You Need To Know About The Holi Celebration of Eastern India.

