It is believed that on the day of Gita Jayanti, Lord Krishna recited the Gita to Arjuna, which was further scripted by a third person named Sanjay. This is also why this day is celebrated as the birth of the Bhagavad Gita. Since this incident was on the battlefield of Kurukshetra, grand celebrations for this day, known as Gita Mahotsav, take place in Kurukshetra. During the International Gita Mahotsav, more than 300 national and international stalls are set up. This birth of the Bhagavad Gita is celebrated as a festival in India by the followers of Lord Krishna and Sanatana Dharma. On this auspicious occasion, share these Happy Gita Jayanti 2022 greetings and messages as wishes, images, HD wallpapers and SMS with all your loved ones. Gita Jayanti 2022 Date: Know History and Significance of Gita Mahotsav and Chapters of The Bhagavad Gita on Its 5,159th Anniversary.

Happy Gita Jayanti 2022 Greetings and Messages

Gita Jayanti 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Bow Before Lord Krishna To Pray for Universal Peace and Happiness. May No One Suffer From Illness, and May There Be No Hatred. Here’s Wishing You a Very Blissful Gita Jayanti.

Gita Jayanti 2022 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Praying to Shri Krishna for Eternal Peace, Happiness, Good Health, and Wealth on the Auspicious Day of Gita Jayanti.

Gita Jayanti 2022 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya – Here’s Extending My Heartfelt Greetings to You and Your Family on the Auspicious Day of Gita Jayanti.

Gita Jayanti 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Gita Jayanti, Let Us All Eliminate the Duryodhana That Seeks Refuge Within Us To Evolve and Be Better Persons. May Only Goodness Prevail. Happy Gita Jayanti!

Gita Jayanti 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Auspicious Occasion of Gita Jayanti Bring a Lot of Positivity, Peace and Harmony to Your Life.

