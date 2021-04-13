Happy Gudi Padwa 2021! Gudi Padwa is a traditional new year for Maharashtrians and Konkani Hindus and is observed in Maharashtra and Goa on the first day of the Chaitra month to mark the beginning of the New year according to the lunisolar Hindu calendar. Netizens celebrate Marathi New Year by sharing HD Images, Ugadi Wishes, Greetings, Wallpapers, Videos & GIF Messages! Check out:

Sant Shri Asharamji Bapu told everyone to celebrate the NutanVarsh of Indian culture, this Gudi Padwa brings new consciousness to our life as Navratri begins on this very day which we are benefited by fasting with great enthusiasm.#वर्षप्रतिपदा#नवरात्रि#हिन्दू_नववर्ष pic.twitter.com/XklQHdxQLy — Brij Pal (@BrijPal43219651) April 13, 2021

Happy Gudi Padwa 2021!

Param Pujya Sant Shri Asharamji Bapu says that Gudi Padwa is the Hindu NutanVarsh. Navratri begins on this day, and on this day Brahmaji created the universe.#वर्षप्रतिपदा pic.twitter.com/cn4oVqAIu7 — DIVYA CHELANI (@DIVYACHELANI3) April 13, 2021

Gudi Padwa Wishes

‘Gudi Padwa’ is the day on which the universe was created. Since on this day Shri Brahma created the universe and the Satyayug began, it marks the commencement of the Hindu New Year.#हिन्दू_नववर्ष#HinduNavvarsh pic.twitter.com/AFE9FlZXu5 — GuruSevakSoumya (@GuruSevak1020) April 13, 2021

