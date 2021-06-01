Here’s wishing lovely children around the world a very Happy Children’s Day 2021! Though there are different dates of celebration of Children’s Day, but the essence remains the same – celebrating children and childhood and of course, protecting children’s rights. International Children’s Day 2021 is observed on June 1 in many parts. We bring you a collection of Happy International Children’s Day 2021 wishes and messages to celebrate the day.

Happy Children’s Day2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Children’s Day to All My Dear Students. I Feel Blessed to Serve the Future of the Nation.

Happy-Children’s-Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Children Day! May You Grow Up to Be a Better Human Being Than Us. Best Wishes to You on This Day!

Happy Children’s Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Children Are the Flowers From Heaven. Let’s Make This World a Safe and Enjoyable Place for Our Kids. Happy Children’s Day!

International Children's Day wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Children Carry the Hopes for Our Brighter Tomorrow and the Dreams of Our Happy Future. Wishing a Very Enjoyable Day for the Children All Over the World. Happy International Children’s Day.

International Children's Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: The Most Precious Thing in This World Is a Smile on the Face of a Child. Happy Children’s Day to Every Kid in the World. You’re So Special to Us! Happy International Children’s Day!

International Children's Day images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Children’s Are the Future So Nurture Them Right. In the End, They Are the One Who’s Going to Bring Change to the World and Make It a Better Place. Happy International Children’s Day!

