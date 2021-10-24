Karwa Chauth is celebrated on the fourth day of the Kartik month. This year, it will be celebrated on October 24, Sunday. On this day, women fast from sunrise till moonrise, praying for a long and healthy life for their husbands. They begin their fast after sargi before sunrise. Share these Happy Karvachauth greetings to celebrate the day.

