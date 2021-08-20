Kerala is all set to celebrate the biggest harvest festival Thiruvonam 2021 on August 21 (Saturday) leaving no stones unturned by lighting up the festive look. Shashi Tharoor, MP from Thiruvananthapuram has shared some beautiful festive images of Onam on his Twitter handle. Tharoor is seen performing a pooja at his ancestral house and the caption reads as, "As part of Onam celebrations, "Puthari" puja at my ancestral home, Mundarath House, Elavanchery, Pallakad district, Kerala. Happy Onam!

Shashi Tharoor Performing Puthari Puja At Ancestral House

As part of our Onam celebrations, “Puthari” puja at my ancestral home, Mundarath House, Elavanchery, Palakkad district, Kerala. Happy Onam! pic.twitter.com/ZxYd2sPhR8 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 20, 2021

