Get ready for Saraswati Puja 2024, happening on February 14, which falls on a Wednesday. This day is all about honouring the goddess of wisdom and knowledge, Saraswati. This vibrant festival is widely celebrated in many states across India, especially the north and the northeast. It's a one-day affair filled with devotion and festivities. During Saraswati Puja, temples dedicated to the goddess are beautifully decorated, and special rituals are performed to worship her. Devotees dress in yellow clothes and prepare delicious dishes like sweet saffron rice, khichdi, saffron sheera, boondi ke ladoo, and rajbhog. Adding to the colourful celebrations, devotees create intricate Saraswati Puja art in their homes, similar to rangoli, using a paste made of rice and flour. It's a time to come together, celebrate creativity, and seek blessings for knowledge and success. Celebrate this auspicious occasion by sharing Saraswati Puja 2024 quotes, messages, wallpapers, wishes, greetings, and images with your loved ones over WhatsApp or Facebook.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Occasion, I Pray Goddess Saraswati Bestows You With the Gift of Eloquence and the Power To Express Your Thoughts Beautifully. Happy Basant Panchami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shubh Basant Panchami. I Pray That You Are Blessed by Goddess Saraswati, and May All Your Dreams and Wishes Come True.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Blessed Occasion of Saraswati Puja, I Wish You Always Remain Blessed With Happiness and Success in Your Life. Happy Vasant Panchami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Creative Power Is Within All of Us. May Goddess Saraswati Keep Lighting This Flame and Bless You Greatly. Happy Saraswati Puja

WhatsApp Message Reads: Knowledge Can Chisel Young Minds to Brilliance. This Basant Panchami, Let's Worship Knowledge. Happy Saraswati Puja

