Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, is a day dedicated to the Hindu Goddess Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge, music, arts, science and technology. Goddess Saraswati is worshipped on Vasant Panchami day, and hence, the day is also called Shri Panchami and Saraswati Panchami. Vasant Panchami is celebrated every year on the fifth day of the bright half of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Magha, which typically falls in late January or February. This year, Basant Panchami 2024 or Vasant Panchami 2024, will be celebrated on Vasant Panchami on Wednesday, February 14. The Vasant Panchami Muhurat will begin at 07:08 AM and last till 12:53 PM. Basant Panchami 2024 Sweet Dishes: From Sheera to Gulab Jamun, 5 Dishes To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth on the Festive Day.

Basant Panchami 2024 Date and Time

Basant Panchami 2024 or Vasant Panchami 2024, will be celebrated on Vasant Panchami on Wednesday, February 14.

Basant Panchami 2024 Shubh Muhurat

Vasant Panchami Madhyahna Moment will be at 12:53 PM

Panchami Tithi Begins at 02:41 PM on February 13, 2024, and will end at 12:09 PM on February 14, 2024

Basant Panchami Puja Vidhi

Devotees should wake up in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes. Now, place the idol or picture of Goddess Saraswati on a clean platform or altar and decorate the area with flowers. Devotees should now offer white flowers to Goddess Saraswati, apply kumkum on the idol or picture and light incense sticks and a lamp (diya). Sing Saraswati Vandana or any other aarti songs dedicated to the Goddess and then offer fruits and sweets to the goddess. After the puja, distribute the prasad (blessed offerings) to family members and friends. Pray to Goddess Saraswati for wisdom, knowledge, and success and conclude the Puja by performing a final aarti, expressing gratitude to the goddess.

Basant Panchami Celebrations

The festival holds great significance as it marks the preparation for the arrival of spring. Vasant Panchami also marks the start of preparation for Holika and Holi, which take place forty days later. The Vasant Utsava on Panchami is celebrated forty days before spring. Vasant Panchami is said to be an auspicious day to start all good work. Saraswati Puja 2024 Prasad Items: Saffron Rice, Mango Kesari – 5 Sweet Yellow Dishes That Can Be Offered As Bhog on Basant Panchami.

According to religious beliefs, Vasant Panchami day is auspicious to perform Saraswati Puja and hence on this day, many families sit with babies and young children, encouraging their children to write their first words with their fingers, and some study or create music together. This ritual of initiating education to children is known as Akshar-Abhyasam or Vidya-Arambham/Praasana, which is one of the famous rituals of Vasant Panchami. Schools and colleges arrange pujas in the morning to seek the blessing of the Goddess.

