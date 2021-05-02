Happy World Laughter Day 2021! The day of laughter may not be as happy as it should be. The second wave of coronavirus has hit us harder than ever. These days as most of us are socially distancing, some away from family, some away from friends and it is easy to feel low. On this laughter Day 2021, netizens are sharing beautiful quotes on smiles, inspiring messages on happiness, funny memes, videos, wallpapers & GIFs that will make you feel better. Some of them have shared cute videos which will also get you to smile. #WorldLaughterDay is among the trending topics on Twitter today.

#WorldLaughterDay is celebrated every year on? - 1st Sunday of May World Laughter Day was 1st celebrated in? - 1998? Some benefits of Laughter 😀 - Improve cardiac health - Lowers blood pressure - Lower stress hormones - Relaxes ur muscles - Boost Immune system - Burn calories pic.twitter.com/1JdrNn6lJ7 — General Knowledge (@BORN4WIN) May 2, 2021

A good laugh heals a lot of hurts. Keep smiling 😊😀#WorldLaughterDay pic.twitter.com/1LfB6fDzDx — Yogita (@Yogitachopra7) May 2, 2021

A day without laughter is a day wasted. ~ Charlie Chaplin Happy #WorldLaughterDay pic.twitter.com/85VDeOr587 — Shantanu... (@nameisshantanu) May 2, 2021

