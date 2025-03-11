Ahead of the festival of Holi, a sweet shop in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda has launched luxurious gold and silver Gujiyas for the festival of colours. According to news agency IANS, Shri Gauri Sweets in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda has introduced luxurious gold and silver Gujiyas for Holi. It is also reported that the gold and silver Gujiyas are made with premium ingredients and priced up to INR 50,000 per kg. The sweet ship is also offering over 15 varieties, including elegant packaging and exclusive gift packs ahead of the festival. Braj Ki Holi 2025: From Lathmar Holi in Barsana to Phoolon Ki Holi in Vrindavan, Here’s All You Should Know About the Rangotsav Festival.

Gold and Silver Gujiyas Go Viral

Uttar Pradesh: Shri Gauri Sweets in Gonda has introduced luxurious gold and silver Gujiyas for Holi, made with premium ingredients and priced up to ₹50,000/kg. With 15+ varieties, elegant packaging, and exclusive gift packs, they offer a royal festive experience pic.twitter.com/1xqjptyLuT — IANS (@ians_india) March 11, 2025

Shri Gauri Sweets introduced luxurious gold and silver Gujiyas for Holi. (Photo credits: X/@ians_india)

