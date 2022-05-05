Midwives have been taking care of mothers and newborns for centuries. International Midwives' Day commemorates the work of midwives and the care they provide to mothers and newborns. International Midwives' Day 2022 will be held on May 5. Midwives specialise in guiding and supporting women during pregnancy, labour, childbirth, and postnatal care. Also, they play a critical role in preventing stillbirths and maternal and newborn deaths. To express our gratitude for all the hard work they do and to honour the work of midwives, here are some International Midwives’ Day 2022 Wishes, International Midwives Day 2022 Quotes, International Midwives Day 2022 WhatsApp messages to share with these healthcare professionals.

The Midwife Considers the Miracle of Childbirth As Normal, and Leaves It Alone Unless There's trouble. The Obstetrician Normally Sees Childbirth As Trouble; if He Leaves it Alone, It's a Miracle - Sheila Stubbs

It's Not Just the Making of Babies, but the Mothers That Midwives See As the Miracle of Birth - Barbara Katz Rothman

In All cultures, the Midwife's Place Is on the Threshold of Life, Where Intense Human Emotions, Fear, Hope, Longing, Triumph and Incredible Physical Power-Enable a New Human Being to Emerge. Her Vocation is Unique - Sheila Kitzinger

