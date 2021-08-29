It is so much fun to wish your family and friends on festivals. And one such big festival that’s knocking on our doors is Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna. The Hindu festival is also called Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami. This year, Janmashtami 2021 will fall on August 30, and people are already looking forward to wishing their loved ones with the latest text messages and images. Here’s a collection of Janmashtami SMS in Hindi, Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2021 wishes, Janmashtami text messages in Hindi, Laddu Gopal images, quotes by Lord Krishna for Facebook and Instagram.

Krishna Janmashtami Messages in Hindi

Janmashtami SMS in Hindi: Radha Ke Shyam Ke, Gwalon Ke Kanha Ke, Gopion Ke Makhan Chor Ke Janamdin Ki Hardik Shubh Kamnayen!

Janmashtami Message in Hindi: Radha Ki Bhakti, Murli Ki Mithas, Maakhan Ka Swaad Aur Gopiyo Ka Raas, Inhi Sabse Milke Banta Hai Janmashtami Ka Ye Din Khaas. Janmashtami Ki Dheron Badhai.

Janmashtami Text Message in Hindi: Janmashtami Ke Iss Avsar Par, Hum Yeh Kamna Karte Hain, Ki Shree Krishna Ki Kripa Aap Aur Aapke Parivar Par Humesha Bani Rahe. Shubh Janmashtami.

Janmashtami Wishes in Hindi: Jaante Ko Krishna, Kyun Aap Par Humen Guroor Hai, Kyunki Tumhare Hone Se Hi Humari Zindagi Mein Noor Hai. Shree Krishna Janmashtami Ki Hardik Badhai.

Janmashtami Greetings in Hindi: Murali Manohar, Braj Ki Dharohar, Woh Nandlal Gopala Hai, Bansi Ki Dhun Par Sab Dukh Harne Wala, Murli Manohar Aane Wala Hai.

Laddu Gopal Images and HD Wallpapers

