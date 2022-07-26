The nation will celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 on Tuesday, 26 July, to commemorate India's historic victory against Pakistan in 1999. The event is marked by remembering all the martyred soldiers who bravely fought against the Pakistani army in western Ladakh's Dras, Kargil and Batalik sectors. To pay honour and rekindle the three-month-long armed battles, we have compiled messages in Hindi as well as Marathi, quotes on patriotism, SMS, sayings, posters, Kargil Vijay Diwas images and thoughts that you can share with everybody on Kargil Victory Day 2022. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 Date and Significance: Everything To Know About the Historic Day When India conquered Pakistan in the Kargil War.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 Messages in Hindi

Kargil Vijay Diwas Wishes (File Image)

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 Quotes in Hindi

Kargil Vijay Diwas Wishes (File Image)

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 Images in Hindi

Kargil Vijay Diwas Wishes (File Image)

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 Messages in Marathi

Kargil Vijay Diwas Wishes (File Image)

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 Quotes in Marathi

Kargil Vijay Diwas Wishes (File Image)

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 Images in Marathi

Kargil Vijay Diwas Wishes (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)