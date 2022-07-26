Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 every year to mark the day when the Indian Army conquered the Pakistani Army in the Kargil War in 1999. The day is observed nationwide to commemorate the Indian soldiers who gave their lives to Mother India and indulged in bloodshed to protect the citizens of their nation. Observe the day to remember India's successful triumph over the Pakistani intruders. Send Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 images and quotes to your family and friends. Forward these WhatsApp Messages, HD wallpapers & SMS to your relatives on Kargil Victory Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Either I Will Come Back After Hoisting the Tricolour, or I Will Come Back Wrapped in It, but I Will Be Back for Sure – Captain Vikram Batra

WhatsApp Message Reads: Victory Doesn’t Come Cheap, We Also Had to Carry Some Biers. A Tribute to the Martyrs of India – Amitesh Sodhiya

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Soldier, Above All Other People, Prays for Peace, for He Must Suffer and Bear the Deepest Wounds and Scars of War. – Douglas MacArthur

WhatsApp Message Reads: Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022. On This Day in the Year 1999, India Won the War Against Pakistan. We Should Be Proud of Our Nation’s Brave Soldiers.

WhatsApp Message Reads: People Have Lost Someone Close to Their Hearts. We Can’t Get Them Back, but We Can Certainly Stand for Them, Who Sacrificed Their Lives for Us. By Lighting a Candle in Their Name on the Occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, We Can Show Our Presence.

