Karwa Chauth is a very significant and auspicious Hindu festival or fasting day celebrated by married women in India and across the world to pray for the long life and good health of their husbands. Married women observe a strict Nirjala fast, which consists of fasting all day without a drop of water, and worship Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Kartikeya and Lord Ganesha on this day. They break the fast only when the moon is sighted. On this day, women also receive gifts from their in-laws and husbands for observing this fast for the latter's well-being. As women wait eagerly for the moon on this day, you can get the Karwa Chauth 2022 moon timings below and also the Karwa Chauth 2022 Vrat Puja Subh Muhurat timings for performing Puja rituals in the US states of Texas, New Jersey, New York and Washington DC.

Get Moonrise Timings in the US States

1. Moonrise in Texas City on Karwa Chauth Day - 08:35 PM

2. Moonrise in New Jersey on Karwa Chauth Day - 08:27 PM

3. Moonrise in New York City on Karwa Chauth Day - 08:25 PM

4. Moonrise in Washington DC on Karwa Chauth Day - 08:45 PM

Get Karva Chauth Vrat Puja Shubh Muhurat

1. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in Texas City - 06:52 PM to 08:07 PM

2. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in New Jersey - 06:21 PM to 07:37 PM

3. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in New York City - 06:20 PM to 09:37 PM

4. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in Washington DC - 06:34 PM to 07:50 PM

