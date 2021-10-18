One of three Bihu celebrations in Assam, Kati Bihu is celebrated on October 18, Monday. It is celebrated on the Sankranti of Ahin and Kati months in the Assamese calendar. People took to social media platforms to celebrate the harvest festival. And if you too are searching for the latest Kati Bihu 2021 wishes, Happy Kati Bihu greetings, Kati Bihu images, Happy Kati Bihu HD wallpapers, Facebook quotes and status, you will find it here. The other Bihu festivals are Rongali or Bohag Bihu and Kongali Bihu.

How to Download Kati Bihu 2021 WhatsApp Stickers?

You can download Kati Bihu 2021 WhatsApp Stickers on Play Store online. Here's the download link.

Kati Bihu Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I hope this Kati Bihu brings cheer, prosperity and peace in your life. Let us pray that we gain enough strength to accept the highs and lows of life with equanimity. Happy Kati Bihu!

Kati Bihu Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s take an oath to remove all the negative things from your life that drags you towards failure on this festival season. Happy Kati Bihu!

Kati Bihu Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Kati Bihu!

Kati Bihu Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm; and may it help bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Happy Kati Bihu!

Kati Bihu Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s strengthen your hopes on this Bihu festival and make life full of life with an optimistic frame of mind. I wish all the very best for a brighter future than ever. Happy Kati Bihu!

Kati Bihu Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May this Bihu give you the courage to chase your dreams and the strength to fight your demons. Happy Kati Bihu!

