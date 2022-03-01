The festival of Maha Kaleshwar is celebrated with faithfulness and devotion by the devotees amidst the majestic snow-capped Garhwal Himalayan ranges, at the Kedarnath temple, annually. The temple is one of the twelve jyotirlingas and is thronged by thousands of devotees of Lord Shiva. The gates for the temple will open from May. But you can seek the blessing of Mahadev on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri with live darshan and live streaming of aarti from the Kedarnath Shrine. The live streaming commences on Maha Shivratri 2022 on March 1, Tuesday. One can expect to watch the live telecast of Maha Shivratri this year too in religious channels Bhakti TV Channel and Sanskar. Isha Foundation Live Streaming & Darshan for Maha Shivratri 2022: Watch Free Live Telecast of Nightlong Mahashivratri Celebration From Sadhguru’s Yoga Center.

Watch LIVE Streaming Of Maha Shivratri 2022 Festival From Kedarnath Temple

