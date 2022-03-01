Maha Shivratri 2022 is celebrated on 1 March. The great night of shiva is celebrated with great gusto as the Isha Foundation, founded by Sadhguru. This year the grand celebration of Maha Shivratri will be telecasted Live in nine languages across five time zones. The Shivratri program "In the Grace of Yoga” will be live-streamed from 1 March 6 PM to 2 March 6 AM IST on the official website of the Isha Foundation. The Live will begin from Pancha Bhutha Aradhana, followed by various other rituals like dance and music performances. Maha Shivratri 2022 Date, Significance and History: Know Legends Behind the Auspicious Hindu Festival Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Watch The Live Telecast Of Maha Shivratri 2022 Celebration At Isha, Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)