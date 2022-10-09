Happy Kojagiri Puja 2022! The auspicious day is celebrated on the Purnima Tithi of Ashwin month. Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja is performed on Sharad Purnima to worship Goddess Lakshmi in West Bengal. Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja 2022 will be observed on October 9, Sunday. Special kheer is prepared and kept in the moonlight throughout the night as a part of customary celebrations. As you observe Kojagiri Puja with full devotion, make your relatives and friends feel special about the day. For that, send them Goddess Lakshmi images, Sharad Purnima wishes and Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja greetings that we present to you below. Get Kojagiri Puja 2022 images and HD wallpapers for free download online. Happy Lokkhi Puja 2022 Wishes & Bengali Lakshmi Puja Greetings: Send Kojagiri Purnima Images, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes & HD Wallpapers on Sharad Purnima.

Kojagiri Puja 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers

Happy Kojagiri Purnima 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Kojagiri Puja 2022 Image Reads: Celebrate the Festive Occasion of Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja With Your Loved Ones by Offering Prayers to Maa Laxmi and Seeking Her Blessings and Love. Happy Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja.

Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Kojagiri Puja 2022 Image Reads: Wishing You the Blessings of Maa Lakshmi. May She Preserve Your Wealth and Present New Opportunities of Prosperity in Your Life. Happy Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja!

Kojagiri Puja 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Kojagiri Puja 2022 Image Reads: Let Us Celebrate This Day Dedicated to the Goddess of Wealth, Maa Lakshmi, As She Showers Her Blessings of Prosperity and Success on Her Devotees. Happy Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja!

Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja Wallpapers (File Image)

Kojagiri Puja 2022 Image Reads: Health Is Wealth! May You Flourish and Reach the Heights of Success With the Blessings of Maa Lakshmi. Happy Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja!

Happy Kojagiri Puja 2022 Messages (File Image)

Kojagiri Puja 2022 Image Reads: May the Goddess of Luck and Prosperity Maa Lakhsmi Bring Joy to You and Your Family on This Day. Happy Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja!

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2022 Wishes, Images and Messages To Share on the Occasion of Sharad Purnima

