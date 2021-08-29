Krishna Janmashtami 2021 will be celebrated countrywide on August 30. One of the most prominent Hindu celebrations, the festival marks the birthday of Lord Krishna. He is the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, and he is widely worshipped in the infant/toddler/child avatar. Janmashtami celebrations in Vrindavan and Mathura are done on a huge scale as according to Hinduism, Lord Krishna was born in Mathura. At the same time, he spent most of his childhood days in Vrindavan. There are numerous Krishna temples in these two places, two of the famous ones being – ISKCON Vrindavan and Banke Bihari Mandir. For Krishna Janmashtami 2021, these two temples are participating in virtual celebrations amid the pandemic. Here’s how to get ISKCON Vrindavan live darshan and Banke Bihari Mandir live darshan options via live streaming options on YouTube. Here’s How You Can Watch Live Darshan Video, Aarti and Kirtan From ISKCON Bangalore Staying at Home.

ISKCON Vrindavan Live Darshan

You can also follow the official website of ISKCON Vrindavan to become part of Krishna Janmashtami 2021 celebrations such as LIVE DARSHAN and more.

Visuals From Banke Bihari Mandir

You can also follow the official website of Banke Bihari Mandir to become part of the Krishna Janmashtami 2021 celebrations.

