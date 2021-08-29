For the second time in a row, ISKCON Bangalore participates in virtual Krishna Janmashtami celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, having a heart full of devotion towards the almighty is more important than being physically present at a temple. Krishna Janmashtami 2021 will fall on August 30 this year. The major Hindu festival marks the birthday of Lord Krishna, one of the most revered deities in Hinduism. ISKCON Sri Radha Krishna Temple, widely recognized as one of the country's famous Shri Krishna temples, is also observing special celebrations for the festival. From daily live darshan to special aarti to playing kirtan or devotional songs, ISKCON Bangalore is doing it all and bringing it to the people online.

You can follow ISKCON Bangalore's official website for live darshan or be part of Janmashtami 2021 celebrations via the online live streaming option on YouTube. Krishna Janmashtami 2021 includes enlightening spiritual discourses, beautiful aarti, melodious kirtans, special darshans, kids events and much more.

Watch Krishna Janmashtami 2021 Live Darshan From ISKCON Bangalore:

ISKCON Bangalore Live Darshan

More Details From ISKCON Bangalore

Witness the special darshan of the Lord on the eve of His appearance day LIVE throughout the day.https://t.co/7oXAWSnC7Y pic.twitter.com/TWeI1SlwPA — ISKCON Bangalore (@ISKCONBangalore) August 29, 2021

ISKCON Bangalore has closed the temple premises prioritising the health and safety of the public amid the pandemic. As per a release by the temple authorities, "In the interest of public safety and prevailing government regulations, the temple management has decided to keep the ISKCON Bangalore campus closed for public on both days. We regret the inconvenience caused due to this decision."

