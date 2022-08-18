Happy Krishna Janmashtami! Also called Krishna Jayanti, Janmashtami 2022 is being observed on August 18, Thursday, with Nandotsav celebrations being followed on August 19, Friday. During this auspicious Hindu festival, Lord Krishna is worshipped with full devotion and devotees decorate the God's idol with traditional embellishments and beautiful clothes. Along with that, Bal Gopal's swing is also decked up in festive colours to mark the uniqueness of Janmashtami 2022. So, decorate the swing for Krishna Jayanti festivities by taking inspiration from the tutorial videos that we present to your below. Get Krishna Jhula decoration ideas for Gokulashtami and mark the holy arrival of Lord Krishna to your abode! Jamashtami 2022 Rangoli Designs: Tutorial Videos To Draw Beautiful Lord Krishna Rangoli Patterns for Gokulashtami Celebrations

Krishna Jhula Decoration Ideas for Janmashtami 2022

Floral Palkhi for Laddu Gopal

Bal Gopal's Swing Decoration for Krishna Jayanti 2022

DIY Krishna Jhula Ideas

