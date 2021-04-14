Sadhus Of Niranjani Akhara Participate In Third Shahi Snan At Kumbh Mela in Haridwar:

#WATCH | Sadhus of Niranjani Akhara participate in third 'shahi snan' at Har ki Pauri ghat in Uttarakhand's Haridwar #MahaKumbh pic.twitter.com/HAZmGgdiq7 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021

Sadhus Take Holi Dip In Ganga At Hari Ki Pauri In Haridwar:

Uttarakhand: Sadhus participate in the third 'shahi snan' of #MahaKumbh at Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar pic.twitter.com/rxGpAVqPGF — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021

