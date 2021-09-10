Mumbai, September 10: The first look of Lalbaugcha Raja 2021 will be unveiled shortly on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Lalbaugcha Raja is the popular Ganesh idol of the 'Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal'. Devotees can watch the live streaming of the Lalbaugcha Raja 2021 first look unveiling at the mandal's official website lalbaugcharaja.com or on YouTube. Below is the live video of Ganpati Bappa's arrival on Mumbai's famous pandal.

