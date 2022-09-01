Ganeshoysav has already begun in Maharashtra on Wednesday! The popular Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal created a 12 feet idol of Lord Ganpati that has the same grace and magnificence we have worshipped for years. If you are not physically present to seek the blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja during the 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, then don't be disheartened as we bring you the live streaming of Mumbai's popular Pandal for the God's Darshan. Below is the link to the live telecast of the Lalbaugcha Raja Mukh Darshan for day 2 of the festival that falls on Thursday, 1 September. The morning aarti at the Pandal begins around 4:00 AM; don't miss it! Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 First Look Unveiled in Mumbai Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi and Ganeshotsav Celebrations (Watch Video).

Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 Mukh Darshan Live:

