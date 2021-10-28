Ahoi Ashtami 2021 is celebrated on October 28, Thursday. The popular north Indian state festival takes place about eight days before Diwali or Deepawali festival. On this day, mothers pray to Goddess Ahoi and observe a day-long fast for the well-being of their children. Here's a collection of Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2021 messages, the latest Ahoi Ashtami wishes in Hindi, Ahoi Ashtami ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye images and wallpapers. You can share Ahoi Ashtami 2021 special WhatsApp status video with fasting women.

Ahoi Ashtami 2021 Messages in Hindi: WhatsApp Greetings, Images & Quotes To Celebrate the Festival

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gulaab Ki Khushbu Resham Ka Haar, Saawan Ki Sugandh Baarish Ki Fuhar. Radha Ko Hai Kanhaiya Se Pyar, Mubarak Ho Aap Sab Ko Ahoi Ashtami Ka Tyohar. Ahoi Ashtami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sabse Pehle Mata Ki Puja, Sab Kuch Uske Baad, Yahi Dua Hai Hum Sabki, Bhagwan Ka Sada Rahe Aashirwaad. Ahoi Ashtami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ahoi Ashtami Aap Sab Ke Jeewan Mein Khushi, Sukh, Samridhi, Pragati Ke Dwar Khole. Ahoi Mata Ki Mamta Aur Ashirwaad Se, Aap Hamesa Aanand Se Rahein. Ahoi Ashtami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ahoi Mata Ka Vrat Ata Hai Har Baar, Mata Rakhe Khula Hamesha Apna Darbaar, Aur Bharde Khusiye Se Hamara Sansaar, Ahoi Ashtami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

