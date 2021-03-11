Watch Video of Sadhus of Juna Akhara Participate in First 'Shahi Snan' of Kumbh Mela 2021, Haridwar

#WATCH | Haridwar: Sadhus of Juna Akhara participate in first 'shahi snan' of Kumbh Mela 2021, on the occasion of #MahaShivaratri pic.twitter.com/q4cGuYbEMy — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2021

Maha Shivratri 2021 at Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir: Devotees perform puja and 'havan' at Shankaracharya temple in Srinagar on the occasion of #MahaShivaratri. "I prayed for peace, prosperity and good health," says a devotee. pic.twitter.com/MeU90rVvc4 — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2021

Devotees at Har Ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar for Maha Shivratri

Uttarakhand: Thousands of devotees throng to Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar to take a holy dip this morning, on #MahaShivaratri pic.twitter.com/24lxiPcFzO — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2021

Jharkhandi Mahadev Temple

Gorakhpur: Devotees arrive in huge numbers at Jharkhandi Mahadev Temple to offer prayers on the occasion of #MahaShivaratri pic.twitter.com/vhVQebQI8h — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 11, 2021

Ujjain's Mahakal Temple On Shiv Ratri

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Priests at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple offer prayers and perform 'abhishek' of Lord Shiva on the occasion of #MahaShivaratri pic.twitter.com/RK1KWAzfuR — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2021

Devotees Throng to Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri Ghat in Uttarakhand

#WATCH: On the occasion of #MahaShivaratri, thousands of devotees throng to Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri ghat in Uttarakhand to take a holy dip in the early hours of the day pic.twitter.com/YFwWgFH3KY — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)