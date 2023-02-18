People in India and across the globe are celebrating the festival of Mahashivratri today. Mahashivratri or Maha Shivratri is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. On the occasion of Mahashivratri, watch the live darshan of Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling temple in Ujjain as the city witnesses one of the most significant celebrations of Maha Shivratri. The Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple is one of the twelve Jyotirlingams shrines which is said to be the most sacred abodes of Lord Shiva. Mahashivratri 2023: Devotees Throng Lord Shiva Temples to Seek Blessings, ‘Bhasma Aarti’ Performed at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple (See Pics and Video).

Watch Live Streaming of Maha Shivratri 2023 From Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling in Ujjain

