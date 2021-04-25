Mahavir Jayanti 2021 Wishes on Twitter

May Lord Mahavir bless you abundantly and fill your life with the virtue of truth, non-violence and compassion. Happy Mahavir Jayanti! #MahavirJayanti2021 pic.twitter.com/kSYzuAAaJ0 — CA SOURABH AJMERA (@ajmerasourabh) April 25, 2021

A Quote by Lord Mahavir to Observe His Birth Anniversary

"It is better to win over self than to win over a million enemies." - Lord Mahavir 🙏🙏🙏#MahavirJayanti pic.twitter.com/AERigjgfpM — PATLACHI LEK 💫🔭🌌🦋🦋 (@savitap133) April 25, 2021

Happy Mahavir Jayanti Messages

Here’s wishing you and your family a very #HappyMahavirJayanti Let's pray for peace and harmony for all humankind on this auspicious day. - Live And Let Live 🙏🏻 🌸 Happy Mahavir Jayanti 🌸 pic.twitter.com/wZjn9YlCaC — Prakash College (@prakashcollege) April 25, 2021

Netizens Preach Positivity in This Difficult Time

Birth Anniversary of Lord Mahavir

Soul is the central point of spiritual discipline. Live and let live 😄 Lord Mahaveer🙏🙏 #MahavirJayanti pic.twitter.com/hF0Oop4pRU — Soulhealer (@myownhealer) April 25, 2021

More Greetings on Mahavir Janma Kalyanak

Happy Mahavir Jayanti May Lord Mahavir Bless You All Abundantly And Fill Your Life With The Virtue Of Truth ,Non-Violence And Compassion.🙏🏻♥️#MahavirJayanti pic.twitter.com/gJkALBOIWv — 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐤 👑 Covid Help (@ItsMeDeepak_) April 25, 2021

Spiritual Guru of Jainism

On the day of birth of the last spiritual guru of Jainism, I wish you all a very happy and auspicious #MahavirJayanti. May this day bring great prosperity, peace and abundance of health to us all pic.twitter.com/VClCzIKaQU — Rupesh Jain (@rupeshj08678392) April 25, 2021

