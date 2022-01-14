Makar Sankranti 2022 greetings in Telugu & Sankranthi Subhakankshalu images for free download online: Makar Sankranti is one of the major Hindu festivals celebrated under different names in different states of India. But the main theme behind the harvest festival dedicated to the Sun god is the same - celebrating sweetness in life, gratitude towards nature and unity. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Makar Sankranti is celebrated over the period of four days starting with Bhogi, followed by the main day called Sankranthi while the third and fourth days are Kanuma and Mukkanuma. Now, for Sankranthi 2022 falling on January 2022, here's a beautiful collection of images and wallpapers with text in Telugu. Take a look at Makar Sankranti 2022 wishes in Telugu, Sankranthi Subhakankshalu HD images, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, quotes and wallpapers that you can share with your family and friends. Latest Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes: WhatsApp Status Video, Beautiful Greetings, HD Images, Facebook Messages, Quotes, Wallpapers & SMS Observe the Kite Festival.

Makar Sankranti 2022 Telugu Wishes and Messages

