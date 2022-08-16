Mangala Gauri Vrat ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein! Hindu women observe fast on every Tuesday of Shravan Maas to pray to Goddess Parvati for a blissful married life. Idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are kept together and worshipped in temples. Mangala Gauri Vrat is considered very auspicious as married women observe the religious fast to worship for long life of their husbands. As you celebrate the Tuesday fasting day with complete zeal and enthusiasm, send Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022 wishes and Goddess Parvati images to your near and dear ones. Forward Happy Mangala Gauri Vrat greetings, WhatsApp messages, HD wallpapers & quotes to relatives and friends. Download the holy wishes and greetings below!

Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022 Wishes and Goddess Parvati Images

Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022 Wishes (File Image)

HD Images and Wallpapers for Mangala Gauri Vrat

Mangala Gauri Vrat Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message to Send on Tuesday Fasting Day

Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Gauri Vrat 2022 Quotes and SMS

Mangala Gauri Vrat Wishes (File Image)

Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022 Wishes and SMS

Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)